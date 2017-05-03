Remember when Emma Stone got a PROMPOSAL??
By Lindsey Jenkins
|
May 3, 2017 @ 9:40 AM

The high school student from Arizona, Jacob Staudenmaier, that asked Emma Stone to Prom… WENT TO PROM! Sadly Emma is filming and couldn’t attend, but she sent a note thanking him for the YouTube video (LaLa Land musical spoof) AND sent Jacob and his date a matching corsage and boutonniere!  She also included a handwritten note saying, “Jacob, a little something for you and your lucky date tomorrow. Have a great time! Much love, Emma Stone,”

Classy move, Emma!
(The snarky side of me thinks though, “Could’ve sprung for the stretch limo??”)

 

-Lindsey

