LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Got no place to watch the Royal Wedding? Come to the Royal Wedding watch party at Longwells in the Railyard! Doors open at 5 AM and the event runs untill 11 AM.