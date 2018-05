So which is it? Yanny or Laurel? We talked about it all day yesterday and out of our listeners, Yanny was what most of them heard. According to our stats, 356 listeners heard Yanny, 298 listeners heard Laurel, and 112 people could hear both. But obviously there is one person that we are dying to know what they heard, Scott Frost. Thankfully, Kevin Sjuts of 10/11 News got his answer.

http://www.1011now.com/content/sports/Laurel-or-Yanny–Scott-Frost-hears-482879841.html