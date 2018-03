Shawn is back at it. The 19 year old crooner takes us straight to his heart in his new song “In My Blood”. He describes it as the “…closest song to my heart that I’ve ever written.” You can hear it in his voice below:

He also released a song about long-distance love. “Lost in Japan” is an uptempo bop that follows the Canadian Pop Star across the world to meet up with his lover who presumably lives in Japan. Check it out here: