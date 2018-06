Six Kickoff times were announced for the 2018 Husker Football Schedule yesterday, bellow are the times along with the networks the games will air on.

9/01 – Akron – 7 PM – FOX

9/08 – Colorado – 2:30 PM – ABC

9/15 – Troy – 11 AM – BTN

9/29 – Purdue – 2:30 or 3 PM – TBA

10/13 – at Northwestern – 11 AM – TBA

11/23 – at Iowa – 11 AM – FOX