Speedos, Leather Pants, and Crocs Are the Items of Clothing People Hate the Most

Personally, I’m IMPRESSED when I see a guy walking around in a tiny Speedo or a pair of leather pants.  Now THAT’S confidence.  But a lot of you aren’t seeing it that way, I guess.

A new survey asked people what clothes they HATE the most.  And here is the VERY judgmental top 10 . . .

 

1.  Speedos.  69% of people have an “unfavorable” opinion of them.

2.  Leather pants, 63%.

3.  Crocs, 59%.

4.  Bell bottoms, 57%.

5.  Clothes with elbow patches, 54%.

6.  Tracksuits, 52%.

7.  Bright red pants, 51%.

8.  Uggs, 51%.

9.  Sweater vests, 49%.

10.  Deep V-neck t-shirts, 49%.

 

