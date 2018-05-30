Speedos, Leather Pants, and Crocs Are the Items of Clothing People Hate the Most

Personally, I’m IMPRESSED when I see a guy walking around in a tiny Speedo or a pair of leather pants. Now THAT’S confidence. But a lot of you aren’t seeing it that way, I guess.

A new survey asked people what clothes they HATE the most. And here is the VERY judgmental top 10 . . .

1. Speedos. 69% of people have an “unfavorable” opinion of them.

2. Leather pants, 63%.

3. Crocs, 59%.

4. Bell bottoms, 57%.

5. Clothes with elbow patches, 54%.

6. Tracksuits, 52%.

7. Bright red pants, 51%.

8. Uggs, 51%.

9. Sweater vests, 49%.

10. Deep V-neck t-shirts, 49%.