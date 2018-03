A FEW LINCOLN TEAMS ARE STILL IN THE STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT, THE TIMES AND LOCATIONS OF THOSE GAMES ARE LISTED BELOW:

THE SEMI FINALS FOR CLASS A ARE PLAYED AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA TODAY MARCH 9

CLASS A

#8 Millard South

vs

#5 Bellevue West 7:00 PM

#2 Creighton Prep

vs

#6 Omaha Bryan 8:45 PM

CLASS C1

THIS GAME IS BEING PLAYED AT 9:00 AM AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

#5 Lincoln Christian

vs

#1 Wahoo