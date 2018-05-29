The Bachelorette: First Impression?

HOW MUCH DO WE LOVE THE NEW SEASON ALREADY?!
At first I there were SO many good “first impressions” out of the limo that I had too many men I liked to keep track of them all! But after some reflection… I’ve followed my heart and made a tough decision on who my favorites are… lololololol
Follow along at the roster HERE.
- The ACTUAL first impression rose winner – Garrett! I also, was smitten with the minivan entrance (maybe it’s cuz I’m a new mom??) but thought he was sweet and fun from his filmed segment in Reno! My guess? He wins it all (hey, it was JoJo’s idea, not mine!)
- The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation guy – Colton! How would you not love him after you heard that?? Also fun fact: he is the ex-boyfriend of Olympic gymnast, Aly Raisman!
- The grocery store dude – Joe! Why get rid of Joe?!?! He had a great accent, seemed fun, was a hottie and owned his own business! Seemed like he would be good TV too! Apparently no spark though 🙁
Honorable mention: The chicken suit guy! Yes, costumes are stupid. But guys, he JUST WANTED TO MAKE HER SMILE. *swoon* and that he did! Didn’t make the list cuz I won’t recognize him without the chicken suit, nor do I know his name 🙂
Obviously the dudes I already dislike are Jordan (the model) Chris (the tattle-tale and guy who brought out the choir) and the dude who asked her to meet him 60-40 (who was such a d-bag I didn’t even bother to learn his name.)
Who are your favorites?!