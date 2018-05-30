The Majority of Us Have Had Nightmares About Work . . . and the Most Common One Is Sex with a Coworker?

I think a lot of you have a different definition of “nightmare” than I do.

A new survey found that the majority of Americans have had a NIGHTMARE about work.  But the most common nightmare is . . . having sex with a coworker.

Here are the eight most-common work nightmares, and how many of us have had them.

1.  Sex with a coworker, 60%.

2.  Being late, 47%.

3.  Screwing up a project, 34%.

4.  Getting fired, 21%.

5.  Being naked at work, 19%.

6.  Fighting with your boss, 17%.

7.  Getting lost in the office, 9%.

8.  KILLING your boss, 4%.  Yikes.  This survey took a quick, dark left turn.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Matt McKay Mornings Show Podcast May – 30 Speedos, Leather Pants, and Crocs Are the Items of Clothing People Hate the Most Cats Continue to Amaze Us The Last Day Of School Is Close… Meow Meow Monday! Royal Wedding Watch Party at Longwells