The Majority of Us Have Had Nightmares About Work . . . and the Most Common One Is Sex with a Coworker?

I think a lot of you have a different definition of “nightmare” than I do.

A new survey found that the majority of Americans have had a NIGHTMARE about work. But the most common nightmare is . . . having sex with a coworker.

Here are the eight most-common work nightmares, and how many of us have had them.

1. Sex with a coworker, 60%.

2. Being late, 47%.

3. Screwing up a project, 34%.

4. Getting fired, 21%.

5. Being naked at work, 19%.

6. Fighting with your boss, 17%.

7. Getting lost in the office, 9%.

8. KILLING your boss, 4%. Yikes. This survey took a quick, dark left turn.