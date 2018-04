Mason Ramsey, also known as the ‘Yodeling Boy’, gained attention last week when a video surfaced of him singing in a Walmart. The video trended the internet like crazy. Memes and parodies were made about the boy. He was even a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show last week. All that led to Ramsey getting the chance of a lifetime. The ‘Yodeling Boy’ was invited to perform a song in front of the 62,000 people at Coachella over the weekend in Indio, California. Below is a video of the performance