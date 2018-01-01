Trail Trek is a popular community fundraising event on June 23rd that encourages families to explore Lincoln’s 134-mile trail system. A variety of routes and distances appeal to both novice and experienced riders. Each participant receives lunch, t-shirt and a water bottle. Now in its 16th year, Trail Trek has contributed nearly $180,000 to building trails in and around Lincoln.

Ride distances are 62, 54, 40, 36, 29, 18, and 10 miles. Early bird registration prices (adult $25 | children 6+ $10) will continue until June 16. After June 16 registration will increase to $30 for adults and $15 for children 6+.

Bike Rack & CycleWorks are giving away 3 Trek Bikes! Sign up below for your chance to win!