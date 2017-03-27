The Walking Dead Recap

SPOILER ALERT! TURN BACK NOW IF YOU DIDN’T WATCH THE WALKING DEAD LAST NIGHT!

WHO WAS THE MAN WITH THE CROSSBOW? Now we know. It was DWIGHT. I’m a little upset that next week is the Season Finale because that means we have to WAIT again for The Walking Dead to come back. The real question is: How much of this fight are we gonna see on next weeks episode. HUGE RELIEF that Dwight is ready to help Rick and the Gang! Yay! Impatient…. er, patiently twiddling my thumbs until next Sunday! More highlights are HERE.