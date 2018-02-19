Willy J’s #GreatContent Of The Day 2/19

-Willy J

There was a ton of highlights last night during the 67th NBA All-Star game, but Fergie was not one of them. Fergie opened the night up by singing the National Anthem, but after a decently strong start, it all went down hill from there. I don’t know why she was trying to pull off the sexy Amy Winehouse kind of thing, but it wasn’t working.

The best part of the whole performance was the camera cutting to the players and celebrities in the crowd attempting to hold in their chuckles and smiles. Quickly after the performance, the internet immediately reacted. What is your reaction…