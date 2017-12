Join KFRX at Gateway Mall on Friday, December 15th from 6am-6pm to help raise money for Make-A-Wish-Nebraska. You can help grant wishes for kids battling life threatening illnesses, right here in Nebraska!

Kick off the day with a Wish Walk starting at 7am and do a few laps to get in the holiday and giving spirit. Enjoy entertainment throughout the day, and special activities for the kiddos.

We’ll be set up next to Scooter’s Coffee and the Santa Station near the Food Court. Hope to see you there!