Worst National Anthem EVER??
By D-Wayne
|
Feb 19, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

Fergie performed the National Anthem at this years NBA All Star Game and her rendition was…interesting. I’m a fan of jazz, blues and the like, so I get the concept. But not everyone thought it was a good idea.. look at a few celeb responses AS SHE WAS SINGING THE SONG:

Regardless of responses and criticism, I can only imagine that this gives Fergie bunches of publicity, which is ALWAYS a good thing…right?