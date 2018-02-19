Worst National Anthem EVER??

Fergie performed the National Anthem at this years NBA All Star Game and her rendition was…interesting. I’m a fan of jazz, blues and the like, so I get the concept. But not everyone thought it was a good idea.. look at a few celeb responses AS SHE WAS SINGING THE SONG:

LMAO reactions from Fergie national anthem at ASG 😂 pic.twitter.com/KbMD99DVOh — THH (@TrapHouseHoops) February 19, 2018

Regardless of responses and criticism, I can only imagine that this gives Fergie bunches of publicity, which is ALWAYS a good thing…right?