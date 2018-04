The world never ceases to amaze me. This kid, Mason, was shopping with his grandma when he heard Hank William’s classic “Lovesick Blues” playing over the Walmart speakers. (Hank Williams is a legend in country music and a rockstar yodeler)

As an avid yodeler, Mason couldn’t pass up the opportunity to showcase his Hank Williams-like skills to grandma–and “because the internet”–to us 🙂

