Britney Spears Cleared of Misdemeanor Allegation
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Britney Spears arrives at the "The X Factor" Season 2 Premiere Party at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on September 11, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Charges were dropped against Britney Spears and she was cleared of the misdemeanor allegation of battery.
The incident involved Britney allegedly slapping a phone out of her housekeeper’s hand during a dispute over the veterinary care of her dog.
Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor Blake Heller reviewed the case submitted by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and determined there was insufficient evidence that the crime had occurred.
Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, provided a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and said in part, “If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all. Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing.”