112-Year-Old Puerto Rican is Now The World’s Oldest Living Man
The Guinness World Records has named Emilio Flores Marquez, who is 112 years old, the world’s oldest living man.
He was born on August 8th, 1908, in Puerto Rico.
He is one of 11 children in his family.
Emilio was married to his wife Andrea Pérez De Flores for 74 years, but she passed away in 2010. They have four children.
When asked what the secret was to a long life, he said:
“My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others.”