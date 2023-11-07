19 Year Old Sensation Jessie Murph Shares Her Success!

In this captivating episode of the Spout Podcast, host Erik Zachary sits down with the extraordinary 19-year-old sensation, Jessie Murph. From the roots of Huntsville, Alabama, Jessie has swiftly become a musical phenomenon with a major-label debut that defies genre yet captivates millions.

Together, they delve into Jessie’s unique sound that merges elements of rock, country, and hip-hop, a blend so unique that it’s adored by legions yet eludes straightforward descriptions. Jessie gives us a backstage pass to her ‘Cowboys and Angels’ tour, sharing the highs and lows and what it truly feels like to connect with audiences night after night.

Erik learns the creative process behind Jessie’s songwriting process, unveiling the raw and emotional journey she embarks on with each lyric penned. Jessie opens up about the cathartic experience of performing live, and how it serves as therapy both for her and her fans. With a nostalgic look back at her upbringing in the South, Jessie provides invaluable advice to budding singers and songwriters, drawing from her own experiences.

Jessie and Erik speculate on where her burgeoning career might take her next, and which new audiences are waiting just over the horizon for her music to touch their hearts. This is an episode of inspiration, insight, and a dash of Southern charm, tailor-made for anyone who’s ever dared to dream of a life in music.

