1984’s “Last Christmas” music video gets a 2019 digital edit
WHOA! It’s Wham! but in 4K! Now, I don’t really know what 4K even means… but people are making a big deal about this 1984 music video being re-mastered to look modern. And yeah, George Michael DEFINITELY looks young and crystal clear!
PS have you heard of Last Christmas Bingo… where you see who can go the longest in your social circle without hearing this song in December? Kinda funny right. And if you’re playing that… well you just LOST.