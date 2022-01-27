2 Teenagers Rescued Dogs From House
Anthony Lombardi, 12, and Mario Comella, 13, were riding their bikes past their friend’s home in Rhode Island, when they noticed fire alarms going off and barking coming from inside the property. Footage captured on a doorbell camera shows the two boys approaching the house and opening the front door after being given the security code by their friend’s father.
They both then approach the house, activating the doorbell, which allows the boy’s father, John Salisbury, to speak through it and ask if they can ‘go in there quick’. Mario is then seen entering a code to unlock the door before Anthony notices the smoke and sees the dogs inside the house. The boys were able to rescue all three dogs and are local heroes!