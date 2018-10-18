2018: The Year Love Died

Honestly… HOW MANY celebrity break ups can we take this year?!
I don’t think you realize QUITE how many there are until you sit down and list them… so I did for you 🙂
Diddy & Cassie (just announced)
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson (October)
Ariana Grande & Mac Miller (remember that was RIGHT before she got with Pete! – May)
Courtney & Lilly from Bachelor Winter Games (OK maybe this only matters to me, be it’s very upsetting-August)
Ben Affleck & SNL producer Linsday (August)
Kourtney Kardashian & model boy toy Younes (August)
John Cena & Nikki Bella (does this count since I think it was absolutely FAKE the whole time??)
G-Eazy & Halsey (technically they ARE back together… but the first split SHOOK us)
Usher & his wife Grace (March)
Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux (We just want Jen to be HAPPY 🙁 🙁 🙁 )
Julie Bowen & her husband (after 13 years of marriage!!)
Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff (January)
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum (this one mighta hurt THE MOST – April)