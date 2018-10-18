2018: The Year Love Died

MALIBU, CA - JUNE 02: Jennifer Aniston attends the CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC on June 2, 2018 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Honestly… HOW MANY celebrity break ups can we take this year?!

I don’t think you realize QUITE how many there are until you sit down and list them… so I did for you 🙂

Diddy & Cassie (just announced)

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson (October)

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller (remember that was RIGHT before she got with Pete! – May)

Courtney & Lilly from Bachelor Winter Games (OK maybe this only matters to me, be it’s very upsetting-August)

Ben Affleck & SNL producer Linsday (August)

Kourtney Kardashian & model boy toy Younes (August)

John Cena & Nikki Bella (does this count since I think it was absolutely FAKE the whole time??)

G-Eazy & Halsey (technically they ARE back together… but the first split SHOOK us)

Usher & his wife Grace (March)

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux (We just want Jen to be HAPPY 🙁 🙁 🙁 )

Julie Bowen & her husband (after 13 years of marriage!!)

Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff (January)

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum (this one mighta hurt THE MOST – April)