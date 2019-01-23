2019’s Best and Worst States to Drive In

Wallet Hub puts out a list each year on the best and worst states to drive in. They look at 30 different factors that affect how nice or miserable your drive is . . . things like road conditions, gas prices, and traffic.

Most of the states in the Top 10 this year are the same as last year. But there were a few shifts.

It’s not clear how things can change this much in 12 months, but Texas dropped from first to fifth . . . Illinois jumped from tenth up into second place . . . and Oregon took the TOP spot, even though it was sixth last year.

The Top 10 states for driving in 2019 are Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas, Nebraska, and Ohio.

The ten WORST states for driving are also pretty close to last year’s list: Hawaii ranked last again, followed by Alaska, Washington, California, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Wyoming, New Jersey, and Maryland.

Mississippi has the best traffic again . . . Missouri has the cheapest gas . . . and you have the lowest chance of having your car stolen if you live in Vermont.