2020 Billboard Music Awards Performances
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Host Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are TONIGHT!
Kelly Clarkson joins for her second year as host and performer. She’ll open the show with a performance of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” alongside Pentatonix and Sheila E.
The awards show has a huge slate of performers, from Alicia Keys and Bad Bunny to BTS and Demi Lovato.
Post Malone — also performing — leads this year’s nominees with 16 nods in 15 categories including top artist (head to head against Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid and Taylor Swift), top Billboard 200 album (for Hollywood’s Bleeding), top streaming song (for “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” with Swae Lee) and more.
The 2020 BBMAs will air Wednesday (Oct. 14) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
FULL LIST OF PERFORMERS
Alicia Keys
Bad Bunny
Brandy featuring Ty Dolla Sign
BTS
Demi Lovato
Doja Cat
En Vogue
Garth Brooks
John Legend
Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix & Sheila E.
Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Saint Jhn
Sia