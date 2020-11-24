2021 Grammy Nominations are in with Beyonce leading, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa follow

The 2021 Grammy’s are January 31, 2021, and hosted by Trevor Noah. Beyonce leads the way with 9 nominations with Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch with 6 nominations each!
Check out the full list of nominations HERE.
.@Beyonce leads the pack this year with nine #GRAMMYs nominations, followed by @DUALIPA, @RoddyRicch, and @taylorswift13, all tied at six nods. 👏 https://t.co/8F8ZBRAqmH
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020
Most amazing news ever @jpsaxe https://t.co/fmsgazmgjI
— Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) November 24, 2020
there are so many incredible country songs created every year, and for the @RecordingAcad to include ours for the 3rd year in a row is a tremendous honor. we’re grateful to share this moment with our friend @justinbieber, and all the wonderful fans who got us here. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4f0bMusAuy
— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) November 24, 2020
Yessirr 🙏🏾 https://t.co/rBelMdNCrM
— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 24, 2020
Wow! We are absolutely blown away hearing the news on “Ocean” being nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. When we went in to cut this song, we knew it was incredibly powerful and it only felt right that Hillary took the lead which took the song to a whole new level. pic.twitter.com/VXP3cGaVWP
— Lady A (@ladya) November 24, 2020
So grateful! https://t.co/fKdVKqKtzN
— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 24, 2020
