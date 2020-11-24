      Weather Alert

2021 Grammy Nominations are in with Beyonce leading, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa follow

Nov 24, 2020 @ 2:10pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at the 2007 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The 2021 Grammy’s are January 31, 2021, and hosted by Trevor Noah.  Beyonce leads the way with 9 nominations with Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch with 6 nominations each!

Check out the full list of nominations HERE.

TAGS
awards GRAMMYS music
