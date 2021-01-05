2021 is bringing the Movies
The Global Pandemic has done a number on Hollywood! Clearly, stopping production in the safety of everyone on set. Well, it’s 2021…. Now What?
How about getting ready for some amazing cinematic adventures to hit the big screen and in your home.
Here is a list of some of the most anticipated movies of the year.
- Black Widow
- No Time To Die “James Bond”
- Dune
- F9 “Fast & the Furious Franchise”
- Mission Impossible 7
- Suicide Squad
- Many Saints of Newark “Sopranos prequel”
- Godzilla Vs Kong
Click Here for the full list from Insider.com