Some of the best ensembles from the 2021 Met Gala.
Feeling a little bit of jealousy (jealousy) that I’m not at the #MetGala to see @Olivia_Rodrigo‘s look irl. pic.twitter.com/WtLKGvBCPM
— MTV (@MTV) September 14, 2021
Feeling a little bit of jealousy (jealousy) that I’m not at the #MetGala to see @Olivia_Rodrigo‘s look irl. pic.twitter.com/WtLKGvBCPM
— MTV (@MTV) September 14, 2021
Billie Eilish ascends the stairs at the #MetGala https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/gzypsWPjW9
— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021
Billie Eilish ascends the stairs at the #MetGala https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/gzypsWPjW9
— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021
Quickly following up because… I refreshed and found this GEM. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yKH7pzhYeg
— MTV (@MTV) September 14, 2021
Quickly following up because… I refreshed and found this GEM. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yKH7pzhYeg
Let’s get loud for J.Lo’s STUNNING #MetGala look. https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/iBB7pNlBfs
— Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2021
Let’s get loud for J.Lo’s STUNNING #MetGala look. https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/iBB7pNlBfs
— Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2021
Give @LilNasX extra credit — the “Industry Baby” star had two costume changes at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2jByFL3HBJ
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 13, 2021
Give @LilNasX extra credit — the “Industry Baby” star had two costume changes at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2jByFL3HBJ
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 13, 2021
Megan Fox brings the heat to the #MetGala. https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/ugej4Pr7N9
— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021
Megan Fox brings the heat to the #MetGala. https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/ugej4Pr7N9
Ciara’s repping Russell Wilson at the Met Gala tonight 🏈 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/6X8Nnwg6oT
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2021
Ciara’s repping Russell Wilson at the Met Gala tonight 🏈 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/6X8Nnwg6oT
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2021
Might not look like it, but Kim Kardashian is here #MetGala https://t.co/ubCTYVxfnP pic.twitter.com/DFj1IxAqVB
— The Cut (@TheCut) September 14, 2021
Might not look like it, but Kim Kardashian is here #MetGala https://t.co/ubCTYVxfnP pic.twitter.com/DFj1IxAqVB
— The Cut (@TheCut) September 14, 2021