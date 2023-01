LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Harry Styles performs onstage at CBS RADIO's We Can Survive 2017 at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)

Some of your favorites are nominated this year, including Harry Styles, Lizzo, Steve Lacy and more. But who will win Best Pop Solo Performance? My money is on Harry Styles. See the full list of 2023 Grammy Nominations here.