Aaron Carter New details

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

TMZ is reporting Aaron Carter was scheduled to have an online therapy session on Friday, November 4th. He did not attend. Reports claim it is possible he may have already passed away by the time he was scheduled to attend therapy. He also had plans to return to music with an album. His manager says Aaron was working on Love 2, a sequel to his 2018 album. Aaron described the project as, some of his best work. He also had plans to reconnect with his brother and Backstreet member, Nick, on the project.