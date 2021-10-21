Cruise ship framed during the navigation; 3D render.
Could you stay on a boat for 274 days? Well, some people will get the chance…if they can afford it.
Royal Caribbean has announced that in 2023 they will set sail for a 274-night world cruise.
The cruise starts in Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, and goes through Sept. 10, 2024.
You will get to see all seven continents, over 150 destinations in 65 countries, and see 11 great wonders of the world.
The price for all this luxury will be $60,999 per person. Not including taxes and fees.