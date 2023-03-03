106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

3 Seniors Change The Lives Of Their Janitor

March 3, 2023 9:00AM CST
Three seniors at Callisburg High School took video of their 80-year-old janitor and posted it on social media, asking for help to help him re-retire. Within a day, they raised $10,000. Since then, they have shut off the GoFundMe link because they raised $270,000. Watch the incredible story below…

@feelgoodnetwork #youthchangingtheworld #heartwarming #randomactsofkindness #positivetok #smilemore #goodnews #optimismislife #positivevibes #uplifting #generosity #love #community #feelgoodnetwork ♬ Piano Love – TonsTone

