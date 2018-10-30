44% of Parents Will Eat More Candy Than Their Kids This Halloween

Your parents do a lot for you, kids.  So just think of this as a yearly childhood tax you have to pay.  That’s life, get used to it . . .

According to a new poll, 86% of parents have secretly STOLEN some of their kids’ Halloween candy before.  And the average parent who raids their kid’s stash ends up eating a QUARTER of their candy. 44% of parents actually expect to eat MORE candy than their kids this year.  That includes what they steal, plus any leftover candy they don’t hand out to trick-or-treaters.

 

Here are three more stats from the survey . . .

1.  40% of people say they enjoy Halloween as adults more than they did as kids.  Just over a third say it’s because THEY get to decide how much candy they can eat, and no one can stop them.

2.  58% of adults try to limit how much candy they eat on Halloween night.  That’s compared to 75% of parents who limit the amount of candy their kids eat.

3.  73% of us intentionally buy more candy than we need for trick-or-treaters, just to make sure there’s plenty left over.

