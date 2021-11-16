4th Grader Saves Her Family
Jayline Barbosa Brandão, a 9-year-old from Massachusetts saved her family from carbon monoxide poisoning. She heard her dad screaming for help, saw her mom unconscious so she grabbed her dad’s phone and ran to him. He passed out and the phone was locked so she could not call 911. Jayline sprung into action, using her dad’s face to unlock the phone. Her quick thinking saved her entire family.