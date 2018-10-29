50 Cent Bought 200 Tickets to a Ja Rule Show . . . Just So the Crowd Would Be Small?

50 CENT has taken rap beefs into new territory.  He claims he bought 200 tickets to an upcoming JA RULE concert in Arlington, Texas, just so the crowd would be small. The show is scheduled for November 9th . . . and tickets are being sold on Groupon for just $15.  Ja Rule has been having trouble selling tickets . . . and that was clearly part of 50 Cent’s motivation for picking them up on the cheap.

50 continued to troll Ja Rule, by posting Photo shopped images of empty seats, including one with him sitting in the middle of them.  He captioned it, quote, “What a show . . . do it again, my kid went to the restroom, LOL.”

In one post, 50 claims they were “front row” tickets, but the Groupon offer says the $15 tickets are for general admission, ‘standing room.’  And the venue doesn’t even HAVE any seating, ALL tickets are general admission.

It’s hard to take 50 seriously, but if he DID do this, it would’ve cost him at least $3,000.

50 Cent photo shopped himself into a bunch of open seats and also edited a very funny video on his Instagram page.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😆LOL OH SHIT,🤣don’t worry I’m gonna get help soon LOL 🤨get the strap #bellator #lecheminduroi

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What a show, 👏I mean just fucking great. Do it again😆my kid went to the restroom. LOL #bellator #lecheminduroi

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

