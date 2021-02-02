6 Arrested in HollyBoob sign prank
No, you did read the caption to this story correctly. Six pranksters were arrested for converting the famous Hollywood sign to HollyBoob as a publicity stunt. Large tarps to alter the ‘W’ and ‘D’ on Monday. According to police, the stunt was done to promote breast cancer awareness. One of the pranksters said it was to protest Instagram’s rules on banning nudity. The Hollyboob crew were charged with trespassing but not vandalism because the sign was not damaged by their stunt. Why did they do it in February? Breast Cancer Awareness month is October!