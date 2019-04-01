Is Tinder Really Rolling Out a New “Height Verification” Feature?

Let’s HOPE this is an April Fools’ Day prank . . .

Tinder tweeted an announcement on Friday about a new HEIGHT VERIFICATION feature.

Quote, “It’s come to our attention that most of you 5-foot-10ers out there are actually 5-foot-6. The charade must stop.”

They say you need to submit a picture of yourself standing next to, quote, “any commercial building.” Then they’ll verify how tall you are based on that building’s measurements.

And if they find you really ARE as tall as you say you are, you’ll get a “height verified” badge on your account.

(CBS 3 – Philadelphia)