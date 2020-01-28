7 in 10 Millennials Consider Themselves ‘Plant Parents’
plant growing
Seven in 10 millennials consider themselves “plant parents,” according to new research. While millennial demand for houseplants is high, the poll of 2,000 millennials (aged 25-39) discovered 67% say taking care of plants is more of a challenge than they bargained for. Almost half don’t currently own plants because they don’t know how to take care of them — and 20% would sooner sit through a root canal than take care of a plant because of the pressure. About 22% are apprehensive about owning a plant because they’ve accidentally killed one in the past. In fact, the average plant parent has killed 7 plants they’ve brought into their home. The most challenging part about taking care of plants was found to be knowing the proper amount of sunlight needed. Three in 10 respondents said one of hardest lessons that comes with being a good “plant parent” is how easy it can be to accidentally kill your plant.