8 year old hero

Imagine being 8 years old and knowing what to do in a stressful situation. Garret was sitting at his lunch table and noticed a classmate choking on a chicken nugget. Rather than screaming or running for help, Garret jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver. Before the teacher where aware, the nugget had dislodged and Garret’s classmate could breathe again. Garret learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver from his dad incase he was ever choking.

