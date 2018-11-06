A Beef Fountain? REALLY?!?

(Willy J) I can’t believe what my eyes are looking at. I can’t believe our world has come to this. But now my life is complete. Below is what we call a beef fountain. Someone actually woke up one morning, and thought, hmm, instead of putting chocolate or cheese in my fountain, I’m gonna put beef in my fountain. I’m not sure how these fountains work, but something tells me big, chunky meat isn’t supposed to flow through a machine like that. Is it me, or when you watch the video, do you just kind of get a wave of uncomfort? There is something about big globs of the meat being popped out of the top and falling off the sides making that slapping sound that I hate. If you ask me, I have a good feeling that that fountain isn’t gonna be the easiest to clean after that, especially if you put MEAT in it!!! I never thought I would see something like this, but Twitter continues to amaze me. I guess it’s a good grad party idea!!

at last: the world’s first Taco Bell beef fountain pic.twitter.com/zdayeavdQc — Jon Jones (@jonjones) October 24, 2018