A Bottled Starbucks Drink Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Metal Contamination

Over 200 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot packaged in 15 ounce bottles has been recalled.

Starbucks is voluntarily recalling the drink because they may be contaminated with metal fragments.

The recalled drinks were distributed to stores in the following states:

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

Illinois

Oklahoma

Texas

If you live in one of the affected states and have the beverage in your home you can return to the store where you bought them.