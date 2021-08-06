      Weather Alert

A Colombian Mayor is Hiring Real Ghostbusters

Aug 6, 2021 @ 7:12am
A Colombian Mayor has asked for help from real life religious ghost-busters after sharing a video of one of his security guards being attacked by an unknown force.

“I want to share this video with you today, emphasizing that, as mayor, I have the conviction that faith has insurmountable power…”

In the video, you see the security guard get thrown into a piece of equipment, then dragged along the floor as he resists.

Eventually other guards hear him and come to his aid.

He ended his post with a promise to his citizens:

“…we assure you that nothing will be able to steal our peace and tranquility because we are protected by the hand of our Lord.”

 

