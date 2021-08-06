A Colombian Mayor is Hiring Real Ghostbusters
ghosts hand
A Colombian Mayor has asked for help from real life religious ghost-busters after sharing a video of one of his security guards being attacked by an unknown force.
“I want to share this video with you today, emphasizing that, as mayor, I have the conviction that faith has insurmountable power…”
In the video, you see the security guard get thrown into a piece of equipment, then dragged along the floor as he resists.
Eventually other guards hear him and come to his aid.
He ended his post with a promise to his citizens:
“…we assure you that nothing will be able to steal our peace and tranquility because we are protected by the hand of our Lord.”