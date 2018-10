You see this happen all over the world, and it happened in Lincoln! Over the weekend at the Hy-Vee at 27th and Superior St. a deer ran into the grocery store and had himself a ball! 10/11 News got great video of the deer which you can find here: https://www.1011now.com/content/news/Deer-makes-quick-stop-at-Lincoln-Hy-Vee-498800031.html