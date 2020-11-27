A Dream Come True: Michael B. Jordan is Joining OnlyFans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 08: Michael B. Jordan speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival on July 8, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)
Michael B. Jordan is People magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive.
While talking about his new title during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Black Panther actor confirmed he’s gonna ‘use my body for good’ and join OnlyFans, the subscription site that’s popular with people who publish explicit, adult content.
BUT he plans on using the platform to help raise funds for charitable causes, businesses, and schools ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea started with him and his barber Joe:
‘Yea it’s a thing. My barber Joe and the whole team; we’ve been plotting on that so we’re going to work the system,’
Oh, YES HE WILL.