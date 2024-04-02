A Free Puzzle Became Expensive
April 2, 2024 10:43AM CDT
Kimmy and her sisters decided to give their mom the QR puzzle, in hopes that she would win some money. Unfortunately, the timeframe to scan the code had passed, but they didn’t have the heart to tell their mom. A free puzzle became expensive, but the love and memories will last a lifetime!
@kimmy_2621 I really messed this up when i didnt realize the contest had just ended!! This damn puzzle took her a month to do. We couldn’t bare to tell her and we are going to the grave with it. #mschf #milliondollarpuzzle #sorrymomma #poor #bluecollar #wonbig #hobbylobbyaddict #lucky ♬ original sound – kimmy_2621