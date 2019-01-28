A Guy Saved a Woman’s Life Using the CPR Techniques He Learned from “The Office”

There’s a famous scene from “The Office” where Michael Scott takes a CPR lesson, and the instructor tells him to perform chest compressions to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees.  And, of course, it devolves into chaos. Well . . . that scene literally just saved a life.

There’s a 21-year-old guy named Cross Scott . . . no relation to Michael Scott . . . in Tucson, Arizona.  And he was driving earlier this month when he saw a woman who was unconscious in her car.

He broke the window with a rock and found the woman didn’t have much of a pulse, so he knew he needed to try CPR.  And . . . that scene from “The Office” popped into his head.

So he started performing chest compressions on the woman to the tune of “Stayin’ Alive” . . . and after about a minute, the woman took a breath and threw up.

The paramedics arrived a few minutes later, and they told Cross if he hadn’t jumped in, things could’ve gone VERY differently.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A Woman Is Holding an Essay Contest . . . and the Prize Is Her $1.3 Million House Matt LeBlanc Stole Two Things from the Set of “Friends” Bryan Cranston is in the “Breaking Bad” Sequel Movie? The Worst Blockbuster Movie of Every Year Since 2000 You Can Add Bacon to Any Item at McDonald’s for Free Next Week The Oscar Nominees Have Been Announced