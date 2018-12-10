Does This Look Like The Face of a Man Who Was Arrested for Telling Kids Santa Isn’t Real?

If you’re under the age of seven and listening right now, um . . . cover your ears for a minute.

A church in Cleburne, Texas was holding a “breakfast with Santa” event on Saturday morning . . . and three guys were PROTESTING it.  They were upset at the focus on Santa and not Jesus.

The church kept asking the guys to leave their property, and eventually two of them did . . . but a 31-year-old named Aaron Urbanski stayed.

And when he told the kids that Santa ISN’T REAL, that crossed the line . . . and the church called the cops.

They came, and Aaron was promptly arrested for trespassing.  (NBC 5 – Dallas

