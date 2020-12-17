A Midwestern Tradition: The Cannibal Sandwich
Raw 7-rib prime rib roast being seasoned. Also known as a standing rib roast; this is the cut from which ribeye steaks are made.
Have you ever heard of a ‘cannibal sandwich?’ Apparently it’s a tradition in Wisconsin. Local health officials are now warning against it.
It consists of raw beef garnished with salt, pepper, and raw onions served on rye bread.
It might sound gross to you, but it’s a holiday tradition for hundreds of Midwesterners.
The Wisconsin Health Department issued a warning that eating raw meat can lead to salmonella, e. coli, or other bacteria-related illnesses.
The USDA says ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.