A New Contender for the Worst National Anthem Ever

The plague of people butchering the national anthem continues. This time it’s a guy at a minor league baseball game in High Point, North Carolina. Not only is his singing bad, but he completely butchers the words too.

He’s barely two lines into the song when he goofs up, and then asks the crowd to do the singing. And when he finally jumps back in, he’s terrible.

This was posted Sunday on the Twitter page of @BarStoolSports.