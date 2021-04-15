A New Sour Patch Kids flavor is here
There is nothing better than a delicious bag of sour patch kids. Well, that’s if you are into the sour treats. If you are a fan of the new Sour Patch Kids, a new Mystery flavor has arrived. The candy company was offering $50K if you guess mystery flavor correctly. The Sour Patch Kid brand is helping out by giving clues via social media and on its website. If you think you know what the mystery flavor is, you can submit your guess at mystery.sourpatchkids.com. The contest is going on until August 15th.