A Photo Is Going Viral Because No One Can Tell What the Heck It Shows

There’s a photo going viral today of . . . something.  Lots of things, probably.  We just can’t tell you what they are.

Earlier this week, someone posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, quote, “Name one thing in this photo.”

And while the photo appears to show a pile of stuff, it really is hard to tell what any of it ACTUALLY is.

The best theory for the photo is that it was a panoramic shot that somehow got warped.  And that might be true, but it doesn’t make it any easier to identify anything in the picture.


 

